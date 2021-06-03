England Euro 2020 Guide: Full Squad Information, Schedule, Live Stream And Preview

England are billed as one of the most exciting sides in world football currently, and there's a lot of buzz surrounding the Three Lions as they prepare for the upcoming European Championships. The tournament, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic presents Gareth Southgate's side a chance to end their silverware drought at Wembley next month. The Three Lions have failed to make a huge impact in international tournaments over the years, but their semifinal finish at the 2018 World Cup has led to signs of optimism among fans.

England Euro 2020 preview

The Three Lions are one of the favourites in the upcoming tournament and a look at the England Euro 2020 squad tells you why. On paper, only a few teams can match the quality that Gareth Southgate has at his disposal. England have never a tournament since the 1966 World Cup, and while they came close in 1996, it was Gareth Southgate's missed penalty that saw them get eliminated. The England boss will see the Euro 2020 as the perfect opportunity for redemption, and with the sizable amount of depth and talent in his squad, anything less than a semi-final finish would be disappointing. The Three Lions have a favourable group and should progress with ease, having been drawn with beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, rivals Scotland and the Czech Republic.

England squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka.

England team news Euro 2020: Injury cloud over Maguire, Henderson and Alexander-Arnold

Gareth Southgate, however, has to wade through an injury crisis with question marks on the fitness of key players. As per the latest England team news Euro 2020, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire suffered damage to his ankle in May and has played since, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is yet to make an appearance since February 20. Both players are key in imposing Southgate's vision on the pitch and any game missed by the duo will be a huge challenge for the Three Lions boss.

Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to be an understudy for Henderson, is also battling a shoulder injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold was subbed off in the friendly against Austria after suffering a thigh injury, and his campaign is in serious doubt. Southgate has the likes of Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins and Jesse Lingard as stand players for the England squad for Euro 2020.

England schedule for Euro 2020

Sunday, June 13 - Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 6:30 pm (London)

Saturday, June 19 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 12:30 am (London)

Wednesday, June 23 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 12:30 am (London)

England schedule for Euro 2020: Potential knockout fixtures

If England win Group D

Tuesday, June 29 - vs Group F runners-up (Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary); Kick-off 9:30 pm (London)

Sunday, July 4 - vs Winner Group E (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia) OR 3rd in Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 12:30 AM (Rome)

If England finish second in Group D

Monday, June 28 - vs Group E runners-up (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia); Kick-off 9:30 pm (Copenhagen)

Friday, July 2 - vs Winner Group F (Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary) OR 3rd group A/B/C; Kick-off 9:30 pm (St Petersburg)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams...

Sunday, June 27 - vs Group C winners (Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia); Kick-off 9:30 pm (Budapest) OR Monday, June 28 - vs Group B winners (Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia); Kick-off 12:30 am (Seville) OR Wednesday, June 30: vs Group E winners (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia); Kick-off 12:30 am (Glasgow)

If England beat Group B winner in last-16: Saturday, July 3 - vs Winner Group A (Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland) OR Runner-up Group C (Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia); Kick-off 12:30 am (Munich)

If England beat Group C winner in last-16: Saturday, July 3 - Runner-up Group A (Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland) OR Runner-up Group B (Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia); Kick-off 10:30 pm (Baku)

If England beat Group E winner in last-16: Sunday, July 4 - Winner Group D (England, Scotland, Croatia, Czech Republic) OR Runner-Up Group F (Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary); Kick-off 12:30 Am (Rome)

England matches broadcast Euro 2020

In India, the Euro 2020 coverage will telecast live on Sony Ten. The Euro 2020 live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the team's Twitter handle.

(Image Courtesy: England Instagram)