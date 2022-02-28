England FA Boycotts International Games Vs Russia To Show Solidarity With Ukraine Amid War

England's Football Association has announced that the country will not play international matches against Russia for the "foreseeable future". The decision comes days after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. The football association of England has made the decision to not play international fixtures against Russia to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and condemn the "atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership".

"Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group, or para football," the FA said in its statement.

Sporting events affected by Russia-Ukraine war

This is not the first blow that the Russian sporting fraternity has suffered since the war in Ukraine started a few days back. The UEFA has moved the 2022 Champions League final out of Russia in light of the conflict. The football associations of Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic have threatened to boycott Russia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier games. Formula One has already called off the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held in September.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has moved the Chess Olympiad and FIDE Congress out of Russia. The events were due to be held in Russia later this year. The International Ski Federation has canceled or moved five World Cup events that were scheduled to be held in Russia.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has cancelled its Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia. IJF on Sunday also suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin's status as 'Honorary President and Ambassador' of the International Judo Federation.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The Russian military invaded its neighbour through land, air, and sea, bombing major Ukrainian security installations on Day 1 of the attack. Several hundred people have been killed as a result and hundreds remain injured as well as war continues to be fought with Ukraine defending itself against Russian attack.

Image: AP