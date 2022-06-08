England Fans Put Behind Bars For Nazi Salutes, Hotel Damage Before Nations League Tie

England snatched a 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat against Germany in their UEFA Nations League encounter in Munich on Wednesday morning. However, the build-up to Germany vs England was all chaotic with several England fans being arrested. One of the fans was even arrested for possession of a pyrotechnic in a hotel room causing huge damage to the hotel room.

Nations League: England fans arrested in Munich

According to a report published by The Guardian, eight England fans were arrested on Monday out of which three were arrested for making Nazi salutes. The report further states that another fan caused an estimated €2,000 (£1,700) damage by letting off a flare in his hotel room. Four others were arrested for incidents including insulting police officers and urinating in the street. The report further states that police also had to interfere brawl which involved 30 to 50 England fans, but it had dispersed by the time armed officers arrived.

According to a Skysports report, Police have confiscated 880 passports of England fans ahead of the fixture. Before Germany vs England Nations League match, England manager Gareth Southgate asked fans to behave themselves stating that any pre-match issues always have a negative impact on his camp.

Germany vs England match highlights

Gareth Southgate's England team almost conceded early following an early pressure from the Germany team. Thomas Muller came close to opening the scoring only for Kyle Walker to save the effort. After Muller Jonas, Hofmann came close to scoring after being sent through on goal. Hofmann did find the back of the net only to see his goal being ruled out due to offside. England came close to scoring and should have taken the lead at 26 minutes. Kieran Trippier's corner found Kane unmarked in the Germany area but the England skipper blazed the ball over the bar.

It took just five minutes post the start of the second half for Hofmann to break the deadlock. Joshua Kimmich released Hofmann into acres of space and his forceful shot breached the defences of Pickford. Mason Mount almost responded with 20-meter drive only for Manuel Neuer to keep out the danger. Kane almost brought England level in the 76th minute of the match when he latched onto Jack Grealish's drilled cross, however, Neuer came to Germany's rescue yet again and diverted the ball wide. England were finally rewarded for their effort when Schlotterbeck bundled Kane inside the box and England skipper converted form the penalty spot.