England Football Fans NOT ALLOWED To Sing, Chant In Pubs During Euro 2020

England football fans will be eager to see the Three Lions take the field and square off against the 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia in their tournament opener of the highly anticipated Euro 2020 on Sunday. The Group D clash is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London as the supporters look forward to seeing the national team battle it out against some of the best teams in Europe. However, their excitement has been curbed down citing the rules kept in place by the UK government.

According to the rules, bars, pubs and businesses that will be telecasting the Euro 2020 fixtures in their respective locations will have to follow social distancing and table service rules due to COVID-19. The law kept in place by the UK government also prohibits the fans from singing and shouting in an attempt to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Hospitality venues that will have the England vs Croatia live telecast alongside places of social gathering have also been given the authority to demand people to wear a face mask whenever they get up or are about to leave their allotted table/area during the match.

It can lead to an unusual experience for the fans sitting indoors watching the England football team in action with their spirit somewhat dampened due to the rules. This means there will be no noises and chants of 'God Save the Queen' or 'It's Coming Home' to be heard coming out of the pubs as Harry Kane & co take to the pitch on Sunday.

England squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kieran Trippier, Ben White

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka.

England Team News

The Three Lions will head into the tournament opener concerned over the health scares to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson. With two key experienced players likely to miss out on the Croatia clash, Gareth Southgate has a tough task at hand to make changes and bring in players into the starting 11 that can fulfil the injured duo's roles.

With England playing in a back-four formation during the friendlies, we expect the Three Lions to continue doing so against Croatia rather than going back to their previously preferred three-man defence, especially in the absence of Harry Maguire. Jordan Henderson's injury could make way for Jude Bellingham or Kalvin Phillips to partner up with Declan Rice in England's midfield. Alongside Rice, Jordan Pickford and Mason Mount are expected to be sure shot starters with team captain Harry Kane set to lead the line.

The Englishman has a lot of competition on the wide areas with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish available to choose from. The 50-year-old tactician will be happy to see most of his players available for the clash and will be careful in selecting his starting 11 against Croatia.