England Football Team Unveil New Home And Away Kit For 2020-21 Season By Nike

As the England football team prepare for the Nations League clash ahead of the 2020-21 season, their new home and away kit was launched by American sports brand Nike. Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho are seen donning the England home and away kits.

England home kit unveiled

The new England home kit predominantly continues with the white shirt with specimens of royal blue, navy and red draped on the kit. The three-lion and Nike logos are coloured royal blue, while navy blue is used alongside red for trim. The sleeve of the England home kit is simply designed instead of the raglan cut that has been put to use by Nike since 2016. A zig-zag stripe runs down the sleeves. Meanwhile, the three-lion and Nike logos have been imprinted on the centre of the shirt.

England away kit follows traditional pattern

Meanwhile, the England football team's kit collection also includes a jacket that is predominantly blue in colour. The jacket reminisces the 1990s fashion with striped sleeves accompanied by the Nike logo. The sleaves also don three different stripes of red, blue and white colours in sync.

Besides, the England away kit follows orange shades, similar to that of the Netherlands' shirts. The logos are imprinted in the traditional way, unlike the England home kit, that has the imprints in the centre. The entire England away kit is curated with a different set of patterns, which gives it a glossy look.

England friendly fixtures' details

The England football team are set to begin preparations for the Nation's League clash that will be played beginning from the coming weekend. The England football team will come up against Iceland on September 5, followed by the game against Denmark on September 8 (September 9 according to IST).

Man United striker Marcus Rashford has withdrawn from the England national team ahead of the Nations League clash, citing injury concerns. The striker took to Twitter to confirm the same, stating, "Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I’ll be cheering you on from home."

Besides Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has also withheld his participation in the England football team, who has been forced to return to the club. Meanwhile, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has received his first England football team call up by manager Gareth Southgate.

Image courtesy: England Twitter