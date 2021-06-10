England Midfielder Declan Rice Vows To Drink Beer For The First Time If Team Win Euro 2020

English star Declan Rice has vowed to drink beer for the first time in his life if England win Euro 2020. While England manager Gareth Southgate will face a number of difficult decisions ahead of Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia, Rice is likely to be assured of a role in the starting line-up considering his performances at West Ham. Here is what Declan Rice had to say about him having a beer and the details of England's Euro 2020 schedule, beginning with the England vs Croatia time.

Declan Rice promises to taste beer for the first time in his life if England lift Euro 2020

Declan Rice will hope to toast the Euros glory with his first-ever pint of beer as revealed by him in a recent interview. The West Ham midfielder has become a key part of the England side ever since he switched his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, with whom he won the last of three senior caps in June 2018. Later that month when Rice was cheering on for the Three Lions at a giant fan zone in Dubai, videos of fans throwing beer in the air at such venues went viral. While Rice remembered the fans launching pints during a recent interview he also revealed that he had never tasted beer because he did not like the smell of it.

"Do you know what, until this day I have never had a beer and I am 22! That is the truth. Never had a pint. Don’t drink it. Not really (a drinker). But a pint? No. I know it is off topic but I have never had a beer. People get surprised. I just don’t like the smell of it so I have never gone near it," Rice had said. When asked if he will have a beer if England win the Euros, Rice replied, "Yes. I will give it a try – but I will probably spit it out!" England fans will hope that their side can win Euro 2020 so that they have an opportunity to see one of their rising stars celebrating with his first taste of beer.

England schedule for Euro 2020: England vs Croatia time

Sunday, June 13 - Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 6:30 pm (London)

Saturday, June 19 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 12:30 am (London)

Wednesday, June 23 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 12:30 am (London)