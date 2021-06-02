England Players React To Being Selected In Gareth Southgate's 26-man Squad For Euro 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, England head coach Gareth Southgate announced his final selection of 26 players that will go in search of major European glory this summer. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in England's squad for the European Championship while Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Mason Greenwood, Ben Godfrey, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale were among those to have missed out. Here's how some of the England players reacted after being included in the national squad for Euro 2020.

While it was heartbreak for some who failed to make the cut, it was a day of joy for most of those England players that made it to Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the European championship. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others took to social media to express their delight at making the cut.

Man United forward Marcus Rashford was clearly delighted to make the cut for the England squad this summer and took to Twitter to reveal his 'pride' in wearing the Three Lions jersey.

My pride at pulling on the shirt is limitless 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/uGZXp3TPsS — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 1, 2021

Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish stated that it was an honour to be selected in England's Euro 2020 squad and claimed it was his childhood dream to play for his country.

An absolute honour to make the squad for the Euros this summer. I’ve always dreamt about playing in a major tournament for my country! Let’s make it a summer to remember 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/rEgOBMdfpi — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 1, 2021

There was plenty of talk around Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold making the England squad as Southgate will now be taking four right-backs with him on his European journey. Alexander-Arnold was previously dropped by Southgate for England's friendlies a few months ago. However, the 22-year-old put out an inspiring post on Twitter after being selected in England's 26-man squad.

Always believe in yourself. Silence the doubters. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vf5Nah3ji7 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) June 1, 2021

Mason Mount recently won the Champions League with Chelsea and the young attacker described that his England call-up for the Euro 2020 was 'special'.

Called up to a major tournament with my country.. special! pic.twitter.com/RSCuFZrhaG — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 1, 2021

Man United captain Harry Maguire revealed that he was an England supporter in the stands during the previous European championship tournament but is now honoured to be representing his country in the upcoming competition.

Last Euros as a fan. This Euros as a player. Huge honour - can’t wait to get started 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fv2XNermU0 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 1, 2021

Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Luke Shaw also expressed their delight at making the cut.

England Euro 2020 squad: Full list of 26 players

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka.

England Euro 2020 schedule

England will have two friendlies scheduled in the coming week before competitive action begins. The Three Lions meet Austria on Wednesday, followed by a home date with Romania on Sunday.

Their European Championship campaign then opens against Croatia on June 13 before they take on Scotland and the Czech Republic in their remaining Group D fixtures.

Euro 2020 date

The European Championship kickstarts on June 11, 2021

Image Credits - England Instagram