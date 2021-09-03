England Players Targeted With Racial Abuse In World Cup Qualifier Game Against Hungary

England's players were racially abused during their latest World Cup Qualifier against Hungary in Budapest. The racial slurs and chants, targetted at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during the World Cup qualifiers, have led to The Football Association calling on FIFA to investigate the incident. Here's what went down at recent England vs Hungary, ending in a 4-0 victory for the Brits -

Racist chants and slurs directed at England players at World Cup Qualifiers

According to a report by Sky Sports, England players were the targets of racial chants during their latest match against Hungary. The outlet claims that the chants were particularly directed at Man City midfielder, Raheem Sterling and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Sky Sports' journalist Rob Dorsett also reported that "sporadic monkey chants" could be heard from "various areas of the crowd" and were directed at Sterling, whenever we touched the ball.

The chants were reportedly also heard when Sterling set up a goal-scoring opportunity for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The report also states that specific racist chants were also directed at Dortmund's Jude Bellingham "as he warmed up" and was standing "close to the Hungarian ultras." England's manager Gareth Southgate, in a statement to Sky Sports, said:

We weren't conscious of it on the side. I don't know if the players on the pitch were. But everyone knows what we've spoken about for two or three years. They know what we stand for as a team and we have to hope we can continue to eradicate racism not only in football but from life in general.

The outlet also reports that England's captain Harry Kane described the incident as "totally unacceptable," after being informed of the fact after the match. On the other hand, The Football Association also released an official statement, which reads:

It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players. We will be asking FIFA to investigate the matter. We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms.

The aforementioned outlet also reports that England's players were "heckled at" during kick-off as well. The Republic of Ireland's players were also reportedly loudly booed in June during kick-off before their friendly match with Hungary. As per the report, as England's players took a knee, "loud boos and jeers" could be heard.

The England football team was also reportedly attacked with cups that were thrown from the crowd after Raheem Sterling scored the 1st goal for the team. The report also claims that a flare was thrown onto the pitch after Harry Maguire scored the 3rd goal for the team. According to the same report, Hungary's opening game against Portugal, where the former lost, also saw homophobic banners from the former's stands, while "monkey chants" were heard during Hungary's draw with France.

According to the same report by Sky Sports, speaking ahead of the match, Hungary's coach, Marco Rossi, had reportedly said he would be "on the side" of England players if they were made targets of racial abuse. Hungarian FA President, Sandor Csanyi had also written in the match programme calling supporters to refrain from making "racist, discriminatory or homophobic chants."

IMAGE - ENGLAND FOOTBALL TEAM INSTA