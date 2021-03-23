England Players Will Receive NO Sanctions If They Take A Knee During World Cup Qualifiers

Following the killing of George Floyd in the USA, athletes across the globe protested against the crime by raising their voice in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign. Several football teams went a step further and took a knee before the kick-off of the games.

However, the act of ‘taking a knee’ came under the scanner citing a FIFA law that suggests that the players should stay aloof from making political, religious or personal comments. But the England players have received an assurance from FIFA that no actions will be taken even if Gareth Southgate's men kneel during the England fixtures to be played out during the international break.

England international squad won't be sanctioned for taking a knee

According to the regulations under FIFA Law Four, it is an offence for any player to make political, religious or personal statements. However, the global football governing body had to relax its position following George Floyd's killing last year. It also urged the organisers to ‘use common sense' when enforcing such laws.

The England Football Association (FA) sought clarification from FIFA if the relaxation was still in place ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Gareth Southgate’s men are very eager on putting out a statement of intent against racism and in favour of equality when they play against San Marino at Wembley on Thursday. The FA has been assured by FIFA that no action will be taken against the players.

England international squad keen on taking a knee

England defender Tyrone Mings spoke out in favour of taking a knee before the game on Monday as reported by Daily Mail. "This is a demonstration of the injustices that different races within football have felt," said Mings. "We have unified the sport in a pre-game anti-racism message.”

"It is so powerful and it is something we shouldn't let go of. I haven't heard one substantial argument as to why we should stop it," Mings added. Notably, his comments came after Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha decided not to take a knee, claiming that the gesture was losing its impact and relevance.

England fixtures update

Meanwhile, with the international break on, England will take on San Marino at Wembley, followed by their games against Albania and Poland. The World Cup qualifiers will be available for broadcast on the Sony Sports network, while the England vs San Marino live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App.

Image courtesy: England Twitter