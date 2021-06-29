England Predicted Lineup Vs Germany: Foden To Return? Grealish Benched?

England square off against Germany in a highly anticipated round of 16 tie in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday, June 29. Both teams will be eying a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament as they clash against each other at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Tuesday with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. With England having a fully fit squad ahead of their much-awaited clash, we have a look at England predicted lineup vs Germany alongside team news and other details of this Euro 2020 encounter.

England vs Germany team news

Gareth Southgate will be a happy man as the Three Lions head coach welcomes back Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to team training. The Chelsea duo was forced to self-isolate after being in contact with Billy Gilmour who had tested positive, this despite the Chelsea players testing negative upon being tested which saw them miss out on playing in the final group stage match. With the duo of Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell back into the team, England have a fully fit squad available to choose from. The Three Lions do not have any health scares or injury concerns ahead of their match against Germany.

Jordan Pickford has been the preferred candidate to start between the sticks for England with the Everton star set to start against Germany on Tuesday. It also remains interesting to see Gareth Southgate's approach towards the match as we expect the Englishman to make a major shift in his defence and play a 3-4-3 formation in order to match up against Joachim Low's Germany.

Southgate is expected to play with wing-backs over fullbacks to counter the likes of Kimmich and Gosens who have terrorised defences. Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are set to pair up in the midfield once again shielding the back three of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire, with Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw set to feature as wingbacks.

Will Jack Grealish play against Germany?

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane are irreplaceable for Gareth Southgate and will likely start the attack with Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish eyeing the only remaining attacking spot in the team. We expect Mason Mount and Phil Foden to edge out the Aston Villa star given their comfort of playing in a back three with the Man City youngster likely to make it in the starting 11 as Mount has not trained with the team citing his isolation.

England vs Germany lineups

England - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Sterling, Foden, Kane

Germany - Neuer; Ginter, Rudiger, Hummels, Kimmich, Gosens, Gundogan, Kroos, Muller, Havertz, Gnabry

Image Source: England Football/ Instagram