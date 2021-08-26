England Squad For World Cup Qualifiers Announced; Mason Greenwood Among Notable Omissions

Gareth Southgate has named the England squad for the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland scheduled for later next month. The side currently leads their World cup qualifiers group with three wins from three and looks well set to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The squad finds a surprise name - Leeds forward Patrick Bamford, while the trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nick Pope and Jesse Lingard have been recalled into the squad having missed the EURO 2020. Among the notable ommissions is Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who hasn't featured for the national team since being ousted for breaching coronavirus protocols back in September 2020.

The side also sees Euro 2020 finalists, Aaron Ramsdale (goalkeeper) and Ben Chilwell (defender) have been dropped. Southgate has also omitted Ben White (possibly due to sickness), forward Marcus Rashford (underwent surgery) and injured midfielder Phil Foden.

England squad against Hungary, Andorra and Poland

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

England's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Hungary v England - September 3, Friday 12: 15 AM (IST) at the Puskas Arena, Budapest

England v Andorra, September 5, Sunday 9:30 PM (IST) at the Wembley Stadium, London

Poland v England, September 9, Thursday 12:15 AM (IST) at the National Stadium, Warsaw

Image credits: AP