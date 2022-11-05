England Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of FIFA World Cup As Star Defender Ruled Out Due To Injury

England have suffered another massive blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Chelsea confirmed that star defender Ben Chilwell is ruled out of the tournament. This confirmation comes a few days after the 25-year-old sustained a major ACL injury during the Blues' UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb.

Ben Chilwell ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022

After conducting a scan on Ben Chilwell's hamstring, Chelsea released a statement to inform the fans about the results. Their statement read, "Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department."

Chelsea Football Club has today released the following statement about Ben Chilwell. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 5, 2022

A short while after the Blues released the statement, the England left-back himself took to his official Twitter account and expressed his disappointment over his injury. "Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back to playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support," wrote the 25-year-old.

Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support 💙 pic.twitter.com/2H01Whhfhn — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 5, 2022

England's FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kickstart on November 20, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium for the first game. As for the England football team, they will begin their campaign on the second day with a clash against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. In their second game, they will take on the USA on November 25 before ending their group stage with a blockbuster match against Wales on November 29.

FIFA World Cup 2022 complete draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea