England Vs Albania Live Stream: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier In India, US And UK?

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back this week with another set of exciting matches. England are set to take on Albania at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1.15 a.m. IST on November 13.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers live in India, the UK and the US, including the England vs Albania live stream details.

England vs Albania live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifier matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, who have the official rights to broadcast the games. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1, 2 and 3, and Sony Six SD/HD.

As for the England vs Albania live stream, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and Jio TV. Fans will require a premium subscription of SonyLIV for the same. Meanwhile, the live updates of the ENG vs ALB game can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

A header by @HarryMaguire93 set us on our way to a 3️⃣-0️⃣ victory over Republic of Ireland #OnThisDay last year 💪 pic.twitter.com/asNihU0tIr — England (@England) November 12, 2021

How to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers, can tune in to ITV, which will broadcast all of England's matches on television. As for the England vs Albania live stream, fans can tune in to ITV Hub. The match will commence live at 8.45 p.m. BST on November 12.

England vs Albania live stream in the US

Fans in the United States can watch European World Cup qualifiers live on the ESPN and TUDN Network. The England vs Albania match will be telecast live on ESPN+, and the live stream will be available on the ESPN app. The match will commence live at 2.45 p.m. ET on November 12.

England vs Albania Team News

England predicted starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Albania predicted starting line-up: Etrit Berisha, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Frederic Veseli, Elseid Hysaj, Keidi Bare, Klaus Gjasula, Lorenc Trashi, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi, Armando Broja