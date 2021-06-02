England Vs Austria Prediction, Team News And Live Stream For International Friendly

England will take part in the first of two warm-up friendlies before the 2020 European Championship when they welcome Austria to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, June 2. The international friendly between England and Austria is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, June 3 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the England vs Austria team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

England vs Austria: International friendly preview

England will kick off their European Championship campaign against Croatia on June 13 but first will prepare for their latest tilt at silverware with warm-up games against Austria and Romania in the North-East. Gareth Southgate's side have enjoyed a flawless 2021 so far with three wins from their three World Cup qualifiers in March, seeing off San Marino, Albania and Poland on their way to the top of Group A. The Three Lions will now be looking to build up momentum ahead of their Euro 2020 campaign.





Meanwhile, Austria were on the wrong end of a 4-0 home defeat to Denmark in their last outing but did hold England's Group D opponents Scotland to a 2-2 draw in their opening World Cup qualifier. Franco Doda's side has lost just one game in their last nine outings, and they will be hoping to bounce back before the start of the European championship.

Austria have only reached the European Championships twice before, including once as a host, and they are still waiting for their first win at the tournament, having crashed out in the group stages with just one point to their name on their previous appearances.

England vs Austria team news, injuries and suspensions

Gareth Southgate isn’t likely to call upon any Chelsea or Manchester City players involved in the weekend’s Champions League final. There are also lingering fitness issues over Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson. However, Jesse Lingard will feature in this game despite not being in England’s final 26-man squad for the Euros.

Austria will be without former West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic due to a thigh injury. There are also injury doubts surrounding Karim Onisiwo, who limped out of training at the weekend, and Stefan Ilsanker, who suffers from an illness.

England vs Austria prediction

England will head into this game as favourites as they are 19 places above Austria in the FIFA World Rankings. Our prediction is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

England vs Austria head-to-head record

England and Austria have faced each other 18 times in the past. England have come out victorious on 10 occasions while Austria have managed four wins over the Three Lions. Four games have ended in draws.

Where to watch England vs Austria in UK? England vs Austria live stream details

In the UK, the game will telecast live on ITV 1 and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.

In India, the game will telecast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The England vs Austria live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - England Instagram, OFB Twitter