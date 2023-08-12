England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Highlights: ENG Are Into The Semi-finals, 2-1

Quick links:
England vs Colombia (Image:AP)
England are into the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 beating Colombia by 2-1.
England enjoy the lead at 90 minutes. 8 minutes have been added at the end of the 90 minutes.
Alessia Russo scores a beautiful goal to give England the lead in the quarter-final.
The last 45 minutes are underway bot teams look for the lead.
England Equalize right before half-time. Lauren Hemp scores in the extra-time of the half-time.
Colombia take the lead, Leicy Santos scores a beautiful goal in 44th minute.
England enjoy good posession but have faled to convert in the first 30 minutes.
The first 10 minutes of the game witnessed 0 goals but England being the dominant side.
The battle for the spot in semi-final is under-way.
Here's how #ENG and #COL start today's game. 👀#FIFAWWC— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 12, 2023
England World Cup form:
W-W-W-W
Colombia World Cup form:
W-W-L-W
England Women Predicted XI:
Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronz, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp
Colombia Women Predicted XI:
Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Guzman; Santos, Ospina, Bedoya; Ramirez, Caicedo, Usme