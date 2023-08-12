Last Updated:

England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Highlights: ENG Are Into The Semi-finals, 2-1

FIFA World Cup Live Score: For a spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals, England Women and Colombia Women will square off on Saturday. The South Americans are making their debut appearance at this stage while the Lionesses have advanced to the quarterfinals in each of their six Women's World Cup outings. Here you can find the England vs Colombia latest score.

Aryan Suraj
England vs Colombia

England vs Colombia (Image:AP)

18:05 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: Full-time, 2-1: England are into the semi-finals

England are into the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 beating Colombia by 2-1.

18:00 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: 8 minutes of added time

England enjoy the lead at 90 minutes. 8 minutes have been added at the end of the 90 minutes.

17:28 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: ENG takes the lead, 2-1

Alessia Russo scores a beautiful goal to give England the lead in the quarter-final.

17:11 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: The second half is underway

The last 45 minutes are underway bot teams look for the lead.

16:55 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: England Equalize, 1-1

England Equalize right before half-time. Lauren Hemp scores in the extra-time of the half-time.

16:47 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: COL take the lead, 1-0

Colombia take the lead, Leicy Santos scores a beautiful goal in 44th minute.

16:36 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: England enjoy good hold

England enjoy good posession but have faled to convert in the first 30 minutes.

16:13 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: Both team's are goalless

The first 10 minutes of the game witnessed 0 goals but England being the dominant side.

16:03 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: Match is underway

 The battle for the spot in semi-final is under-way.

15:54 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score: Starting XI
14:09 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score Updates: WC form

England World Cup form:
W-W-W-W

Colombia  World Cup form:
W-W-L-W
 

14:09 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score Updates: Predicted XI

England Women Predicted XI:
Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronz, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

Colombia Women Predicted XI:
Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Guzman; Santos, Ospina, Bedoya; Ramirez, Caicedo, Usme
 

14:09 IST, August 12th 2023
England Vs Colombia FIFA Women's World Cup Live Score Updates: Team news
  • Sarina Wiegman, the manager of England, will have to make at least one adjustment because James will miss two games.
  • Ella Toone of Manchester United will likely start on Saturday after having to make due with a spot on the bench for the last two games.
  • Along with Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter will continue to play in the back three as England looks to record their fourth clean sheet of the competition.
  • For Colombia, Manuela Vanegas will resume her role on the left side of a back four after serving her ban.
  • Leicy Santos of Atletico Madrid will continue to play in the middle of the park with Lorena Bedoya and Diana Ospina, having started the last two games.
  • The attacking line will likely include Mayra Ramirez in addition to Usme and Linda Caicedo, who have both scored two goals in the competition.
