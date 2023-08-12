England Vs Columbia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

England and Colombia will battle for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Saturday. England advanced into the quarterfinals off a penalty kick shootout against Nigeria, while Colombia defeated Jamaica 1-0 in the round of 16. The two sides will play at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the winner will go on to face either Australia or France.

Three things you need to know:

Colombia has beaten Germany, South Korea and Jamaica in the ongoing World Cup so far

Colombia ended the group stage in the top position

England will be without Lauren James as she was handed a 'Red-card' in the previous game

When and where will England vs Colombia Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be played at the SAccor Stadium, Australia on Saturday.

Where to watch England vs Colombia Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be available live on DD Sports. The match will start at 4:00 PM on Friday.

Where to watch the England vs Colombia live streaming, Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch England vs Colombia Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in the UK?

The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be telecast live on ITV. The live streaming will be available on ITVX. The match will start at 11:30 AM BST on Friday.

Where to watch England vs Colombia Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will have a live telecast on Fox Sports while the live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 6:00 AM EST on Thursday.

England vs Colombia: Predicted XI

England Women Predicted XI: Earps (GK) — 16-Carter, 6-Bright, 5-Greenwood — 2- Bronze, 8-Stanway, 4-Walsh, 9-Daly — 10-Toone — 23-Russo, 18-Kelly

Colombia Women Predicted XI: 1-Perez (GK) — 17-C. Arias, 19-Carabali, 3-D. Arias, 15-Guzman — 5. Bedoya, 4. Espinosa — 18-Caicedo, 10-Santos, 9-Ramirez — 11-Usme