England Vs Columbia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

Lauren James celebrates after her first goal (Image: AP)
England and Colombia will battle for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Saturday. England advanced into the quarterfinals off a penalty kick shootout against Nigeria, while Colombia defeated Jamaica 1-0 in the round of 16. The two sides will play at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the winner will go on to face either Australia or France.
The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be played at the SAccor Stadium, Australia on Saturday.
The live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be available live on DD Sports. The match will start at 4:00 PM on Friday.
The live streaming of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be available on the FanCode app and website.
The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will be telecast live on ITV. The live streaming will be available on ITVX. The match will start at 11:30 AM BST on Friday.
In the USA, the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between England vs Colombia will have a live telecast on Fox Sports while the live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 6:00 AM EST on Thursday.
England vs Colombia: Predicted XI
England Women Predicted XI: Earps (GK) — 16-Carter, 6-Bright, 5-Greenwood — 2- Bronze, 8-Stanway, 4-Walsh, 9-Daly — 10-Toone — 23-Russo, 18-Kelly
Colombia Women Predicted XI: 1-Perez (GK) — 17-C. Arias, 19-Carabali, 3-D. Arias, 15-Guzman — 5. Bedoya, 4. Espinosa — 18-Caicedo, 10-Santos, 9-Ramirez — 11-Usme