England Vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction: Check Details Of Upcoming Semi Final Game

England will take on Denmark in the second semi-final match of the ongoing Euro 2020 at the Wembley Olympic Stadium on Thursday, July 8. The clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST).

England vs Denmark match preview

England will be favourites to make their way to the final after playing some amazing football in the last two matches. So far the Three Lions have scored eight and are yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. For England coach Gareth Southgate this will be another opportunity to get his hands on trophy but as a coach after missing the penalty in the semi-finals of the 1996 championship against Germany. This will be the third European semi-final appearence for England have played on this stage before in 1968 and 1996.

Denmark on the other hand have had a fairytail run in the tournament and would be looking to repeat their 1992 heroics by making their way into the finals where the Italian test awaits. The team has come so far riding on the emotional support after Christian Eriksen survived a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match three weeks ago. This will be Denmark's fourth semi-final appeance after 1964,1984 and 1992 and the men in Red and White will not want to settle for anything less than a shot at the title.

England vs Denmark head to head

England have won just one of their last six competitive matches against Denmark (D3 L2). The only victory came was in the 2002 World Cup. This will be the third meeting between Denmark and England in a major tournament. The match in 2002 World Cup between both teams saw Three Lions running away as 3-0 winners.

All seven meetings between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium have finished 1-0, with England winning five to Denmark’s two. Denmark have won their last two competitive games against England at the stadium (1983 and 2020), with no side ever winning three consecutive competitive games against the Three Lions at Wembley.

