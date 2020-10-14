England Vs Denmark Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Nations League Live

England are all set to face off against Denmark in what promises to be an entertaining clash in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday (Thursday for Indian viewers). UEFA Nations League live action kicks off at 12:15 am IST, with the match set to be played at the Wembley Stadium. Here's a look at the England vs Denmark live stream details, England vs Denmark team news, and our England vs Denmark prediction.

Also Read: Liverpool Owners FSG In Talks With Billy Beane's RedBall Over £6 Billion Investment Deal

UEFA Nations League live: England vs Denmark prediction and preview

Gareth Southgate's England have been in fine form so far in their Nations League and find themselves at the top of the League A Group 2 standings. The Three Lions are unbeaten in their three games so far, registering two wins and a draw. Marcus Rashford and co enter the clash on the back of an impressive 2-1 over Belgium and will look to continue their dominance with a win over Denmark. The visitors, on the other hand, registered a convincing 3-0 win over Iceland in their previous fixture and will look to mount an upset at Wembley this week.

Also Read: Messi, Aguero, Ozil Among Top Players Set To Be Free Agents Next Summer

England vs Denmark live stream: England vs Denmark team news

Ben Chilwell has withdrawn from the England squad with an injury, while Kieran Trippier is out of contention due to an FA hearing over alleged betting breaches. England vs Denmark team news further suggests that both Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane are being monitored ahead of the clash, while Eric Dier also faces a late fitness test. Denmark, on the other hand, have no injury or fitness concerns and could feature the same line-up from their win over Iceland.

Also Read: Real Madrid Eyeing Erling Haaland If Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe Fails: Report

England vs Denmark prediction: England vs Denmark probable playing XI

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, Harry Maguire; Reece James, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford.

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, Harry Maguire; Reece James, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford. Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Robert Skov; Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Youssef Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite; Kasper Dolberg.

England vs Denmark live stream: How to watch England vs Denmark live in India?

Indian viewers will be able to watch England vs Denmark live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. England vs Denmark live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For viewers who wish to catch England vs Denmark live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match will begin at 12:15 am IST on Wednedsay night (Thursday morning in India).

Also Read: Camavinga Trolled For Not Washing Ronaldo's Jersey As Juve Ace Tests COVID-19 Positive

England vs Denmark live stream: England vs Denmark prediction

We predict England will register a comfortable win over Denmark.

(Image Courtesy: England, Nations League Twitter)