England Vs Iceland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Nations League Live

England take on Iceland at Wembley this week with only pride at stake for the two teams. Both sides will be looking to end their UEFA Nations League campaign on a high with their fate already confirmed ahead of the encounter. The England vs Iceland live stream will begin on Wednesday night, November 18 (Nov 19 in India) at 1:15 am IST. Here is the England vs Iceland live stream information, England vs Iceland team news and our England vs Iceland prediction.

Also Read: ARM Vs MCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Nations League live: England vs Iceland preview

England are currently placed third in the group with seven points from five games, with the hosts not having a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. The Three Lions come into the game having lost 2-0 against Belgium last time out and their third-place finish is already guaranteed in this year’s edition. Gareth Southgate will approach this game as an opportunity to further implement his system ahead of the European Championships next summer.

Also Read: UEFA Nations League Results And Highlights: Spain Trounce Germany, Sweden Relegated

Iceland on the other hand have had a torrid time in the UEFA Nations League this season. The side’s relegation to League B is already confirmed, with the side currently sitting at the bottom of the group. Iceland have lost five games on the trot, conceding 13 times in the process. The visitors will look to end their campaign on a positive note as they look to notch their first points of the season.

England vs Iceland team news: Selection update

England: England’s injury worries continued with left-back Ben Chilwell going off injured in the game against Belgium. While the Chelsea full-back has trained since, he is not expected to feature against Iceland. Gareth Southgate will also miss the services of Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling, with a host of youngsters set to see game time against Iceland.

A final session of the year for the #ThreeLions.



All set for Iceland! 👊 pic.twitter.com/wjq60uUZ8Y — England (@England) November 17, 2020

Also Read: Ronaldo Scoreless In Nations League, Croatia Avoids Demotion

Iceland: Hordur Magnusson is unavailable after having picked up his second booking of the tournament against Denmark last time out. A host of players have returned to their clubs as well, with Ragnar Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson missing out.

England vs Iceland team news: Probable playing 11

England: Pope; Walker, Keane, Mings; Maitland-Niles, Rice, Winks, Saka; Sancho, Foden; Kane

Iceland: Runarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Hermansson; Saevarsson, Baldursson, Bjarnason, Johannesson, Skulason; Gudjohnsen, Sigthorsson

Also Read: Spain Inflict Worst Competitive Defeat On Germany After Netting 6 Times In Nations League

Nations League live telecast: How to watch England vs Iceland live in India?

The England vs Iceland game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the England vs Iceland live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the SonyLIV app and website. For fans in the UK, the match will be televised on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels.

England vs Iceland prediction

According to our England vs Iceland prediction, the match will end in a win for England.

Image Credits: Football Iceland Instagram, England Instagram