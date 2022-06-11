England Vs Italy Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In India, UK & US?

League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League is set to feature an important clash as England is all set to host 2006 World Cup winners Italy at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday night. The match will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on June 12.

Ahead of what promises to be an exhilarating game between two of the top European nations, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the England vs Italy live streaming details.

England vs Italy live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for England vs Italy live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 clashes live can do so on the Premier Sports Network. Subscribers will be able to stream the games via the Premier Player. The England vs Italy clash will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Saturday, June 11.

UEFA Nations League 2022 live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the England vs Italy live stream, fans can use the FuboTV app. The clash will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Saturday, June 11.

England vs Italy team news:

England predicted starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Injuries: James Justin, Phil Foden

Italy predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano, Wilfried Gnonto, Giacomo Raspadori

Injuries: Domenico Beradi, Moise Kean, Mattia Zaccagni, Nicolo Zaniolo, Andrea Pinamonti, Cristiano Biraghi, Enrico Chiesa