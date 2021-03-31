England Vs Poland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

England will lock horns with Poland at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, March 31 for their World Cup qualifying matchday 3 game. The Group I encounter between the two European nations is scheduled to commence at 7:45 PM local time (Thursday, April 1 at 12:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the England vs Poland team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly anticipated game.

England vs Poland preview

England have gotten off to a perfect start in their World Cup qualifying campaign with wins over San Marino and Albania. The Three Lions thrashed San Marino 5-0 on matchday 1 of the group stages before recording a 2-0 win over Albania at the weekend. Goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount earned England their second win of the campaign but Gareth Southgate's men are likely to face their toughest challenge of the group stages on Wednesday.

Poland began their qualifying campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hungary before crushing Andorra 3-0 on Sunday. Paulo Sousa's side will be hoping to build on their first win in three games when they make the trip to England. However, the visitors have cause for concern with only one triumph coming in their 19 attempts against England.

England vs Poland team news, injuries and suspensions

For England, Kyle Walker shook off an injury in time to start against Albania, but Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have been ruled out of this game. Nick Pope is confirmed to be starting in goal but Mason Mount is a doubt. Harry Kane is expected to lead the line for the hosts on Wednesday.

The big blow for Poland is that star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the game due to a knee injury. Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are likely to form a partnership in attack for the visitors. Kamil Piatkowski tested positive for COVID-19 and is also ruled out.

England vs Poland prediction

Given that Poland will be without talismanic forward Robert Lewandowski, England are tipped as favourites to win the game. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for the Three Lions.

World Cup European qualifiers live: How to watch England vs Poland live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 1/HD. The England vs Poland live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

