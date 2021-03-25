England Vs San Marino Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, WC European Qualifiers Live

England will lock horns with San Marino on Matchday 1 of the World Cup European qualifiers on Thursday, March 25. The Group I game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 PM local time (Friday, March 26 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the England vs San Marino team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

England vs San Marino preview

England's Nations League campaign was hardly an ideal warm-up for their qualification period, as defeats to Denmark and Belgium saw them finish third in League A Group 2. However, Gareth Southgate's side did manage to ease past neighbours Wales and the Republic of Ireland in friendlies last autumn. The Three Lions will now be hoping to kickstart their qualifying campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, San Marino will be keen on salvaging at least a draw in what appears to be their toughest fixtures in the group. After losing a total of 40 games in a row across all competitions, Franco Varrella's side managed to pick up two points in their Nations League campaign after holding Gibraltar and Liechtenstein to goalless stalemates. However, their agonising wait for a win goes on and they finished rock bottom of League D Group 2 last year.

England vs San Marino team news, injuries and suspensions

England's attack has been depleted following injuries to Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes and Danny Ings, but the uncapped Ollie Watkins will hope to earn his first start for the national team on Thursday. Man United forward Marcus Rashford is also doubtful for the game. While Bukayo Saka is also ruled out, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are in line for starts.

San Marino have no major injury concerns heading into the game. Elia Benedettini, who plies his trade with third division Italian side Cesena, is likely to start in goal. His clubmate Nicola Nanni is in contention to lead the line for the visitors.

England vs San Marino prediction

Given that there are 206 places separating England from San Marino — the worst-ranked team in the world — in the FIFA standings, our prediction for the game is a comfortable 4-0 win for England.

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch England vs San Marino live?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the England vs San Marino live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, the England vs San Marino live stream will be available on ESPN+.

Image Credits - England, FSGC Official Instagram