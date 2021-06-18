England Vs Scotland Head To Head Record And History Between The Two United Kingdom Teams

England will be looking to make it two wins from two matches at this summer's European Championship when they welcome Scotland to Wembley on Friday, June 18th. The Three Lions opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday, while Scotland suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic, with Steve Clarke's side now having ground to make up in Group D. However, the long-standing rivalry between the two United Kingdom teams is only bound to make Friday's encounter a mouthwatering contest.

England vs Scotland history: England vs Scotland rivalry explained

England vs Scotland is the oldest international fixture in the world, first played in 1872 at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow. The history of the British Isles has led to much rivalry between the nations in many forms, and the social and cultural effects of centuries of antagonism and conflict between the two have contributed to the intense nature of the sporting contests.

There have been countless historic matches between the two nations, from Scotland humbling England's 1966 World Cup winners at Wembley in 1967, or Scottish fans ripping up Wembley's turf after victory in the 1977 Home Championship. However, the footballing rivalry between the two UK teams diminished somewhat since the late 1970s, particularly since the annual fixture stopped in 1989.

However, when England and Scotland meet in their second game of Euro 2020, it's impossible not to think of the last time these two sides met at a major tournament at the European Championship in 1996. Alan Shearer gave England the lead in the first half and a stunning goal from Paul Gascoigne sealed a 2-0 win for the Three Lions in their group stage encounter.

England recorded their biggest win over Scotland (9-3) on April 15, 1961, while Scotland's biggest win over England (6-1) came at Kennington Oval in 1881.

Euro 2020 Group D game: England vs Scotland prediction

England managed a narrow 1-0 win over Croatia in their opening game of the tournament but were in control of the game for most periods. On the other hand, Scotland looked far from their best against the Czech Republic as they fell to a 2-0 loss on matchday 1. England enter this game as favourites and our prediction for the contest is a 2-1 win for the Three Lions.

England vs Scotland head to head record

These two teams have faced each other 114 tomes; England have won 48 games while Scotland have racked up 41 victories over the Three Lions. They have played out 25 draws.

England vs Scotland predicted line-ups

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Foden.

Scotland possible starting lineup: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McTominay, Armstrong, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Image Credits - Harry Kane, Scotland national team Instagram