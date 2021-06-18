England Vs Scotland: Luke Shaw, Reece James To Start Instead Of Trippier, Walker

Scotland prepare to play England in their upcoming match of the ongoing European Championship on Friday, June 18. The Group D clash of their Euro 2020 campaign will be played at the Wembley Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8 pm BST (12:30 AM IST, Saturday, June 19). Let's have a look at the England team news vs Scotland, predicted playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

England team news vs Scotland

Gareth Southgate will not be able to call upon Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson after he withdrew his name from the England team for Euro 2020 following a hip problem. Aaron Ramsdale has been given a call up by Southgate and will act as the replacement for the Man United star for the remaining European Championship with Sam Johnston being the third keeper in the mix.

The Three Lions Head coach has preferred to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation in recent times and is expected to use the same against Scotland. Jordan Pickford is expected to start for England retaining his position as the number one goalkeeper for the team. Despite Harry Maguire declaring himself fit for the clash, the Man United defender is not expected to get a starting berth with Southgate looking to provide him adequate time to rest as Tyrone Mings and John Stones continue to be the centre-back pairing.

Reece James is expected to be handed a start by Southgate with Kyle Walker set to get the much-deserved rest with Luke Shaw also set to fill in for Kieran Trippier against Scotland. Kalvin Phillips' fantastic outing against Croatia will see him retain his spot with Jordan Henderson yet to get back at his best. Declan Rice remains one of the most crucial players in England's midfield and will retain his position in the double pivot supporting the defensive backline.

Is Jack Grealish playing vs Scotland?

Gareth Southgate is expected to mix things up a little in the attack for the match. Phil Foden looked far from his best against Croatia and could be subbed off with Jack Grealish likely to be handed a starting berth by the Three Lions Head coach. The Aston Villa captain looked lively since coming on for England and can be the key star playing a crucial role in determining the result of the game on Friday.

England Predicted Lineup

England- Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

How to watch England vs Scotland live in India?

The England vs Scotland live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with the live stream available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

England vs Scotland Prediction

England have been on a roll and will start the match as absolute favourites. We predict the Three Lions to edge out a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- England 2-0 Scotland

