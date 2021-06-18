England Vs Scotland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Tournament favourites England will take on arch-rivals Scotland in a Group D clash of Matchday 2 of the ongoing Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Wembley Stadium and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 19. Here's a look at how to watch England vs Scotland on TV, team news, the England vs Scotland H2H record and our England vs Scotland prediction for the same.

England vs Scotland prediction and preview

England got their campaign off to a great start with a 1-0 win over World Cup finalists Croatia. Raheem Sterling justified Gareth Southgate's faith in him by scoring the only goal of the game to put the Three Lions in a good position to progress to the knockouts. A second successive win on Friday will see England qualify for the knockouts taking all the pressure when they face off the Czech Republic in their final group game. England have actually now been victorious in their last seven matches in all competitions, conceding just once during that run, further justifying their strength and quality.

As for Scotland, the game at Wembley is a must-win following their disappointing loss to the Czech Republic. Patrick Schick scored twice, including a wonder goal from almost 50 meters out to clinch three points for his side. Scotland, who finish their Group D campaign against Croatia on June 22, are playing in their first European Championship since 1996. Clarke's side were always outsiders when it came to claiming a top-two spot in this group but a win on Thursday should put them in the mix for the knockouts.

England vs Scotland H2H record

England have the edge over Scotland in H2H meetings between the two sides. The Three Lions have registered 48 wins compared to Scotland's 41 victories. The two teams have settled for 25 draws. The last time the two nations met at a major competition, England beat Scotland 2-0 at Wembley at Euro ‘96, with Alan Shearer scoring before Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal and celebration. England are unbeaten in their last four games with Scotland, although the two nations played out a 2-2 draw when they last locked horns in 2017.

England vs Scotland team news

England will be without Dean Henderson who withdrew from the squad with a hip problem with Aaron Ramsdale called upon as a replacement. Gareth Southgate is unlikely to make many changes to the side, despite Harry Maguire making huge steps forward in his recovery from an ankle injury. Jordan Henderson is also still working his way back from a groin problem. Aston Villa star Jack Grealish missed training on Tuesday due to an unspecified issue but is set to make the squad. Luke Shaw might come in for Kieran Trippier and that could be the only change to Southgate's XI. Scotland meanwhile will see Kieran Tierney come back into the XI along with Southampton Che Adams.

England vs Scotland team news: Predicted XIs

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Foden Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McTominay, Armstrong, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

England vs Scotland live stream: How to watch England vs Scotland on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The England vs Scotland live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The England vs Scotland live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: England, Scotland Twitter)