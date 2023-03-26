England Vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers In India, UK, And US?

UEFA Euro Qualifiers: England will host Ukraine in their second UEFA Euro Qualifier game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Three Lions got past Italy 2-1 in the last game and would aim to conclude this international break on a winning note. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Harry Kane broke Wayne Rooney's record to become the highest goal scorer for England and he will lead the line against the Ukranians. Ukraine do have a pretty decent side at their disposal and have all the amenities to inflict a loss on Harry Kane's England. The onus will be on the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk who already created a storm in the Premier League.

Where is England vs Ukraine match being held?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between England and Ukraine will be held at Wembley Stadium.

When will England vs Ukraine match begin?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between England and Ukraine will begin on Sunday at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the England vs Ukraine match in India?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between England and Ukraine will be televised live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Ukraine match in India?

The live stream of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between England and Ukraine will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch England vs Ukraine match in the UK?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between England and Ukraine will be shown live on Channel 4. The live stream will be available on the All4 website and app. The match will start in the UK at 5:00 PM on Friday.

How to watch England vs Ukraine match in the USA?