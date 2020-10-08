England Vs Wales Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendly Live

After an impressive start to the Premier League campaign with two hat-tricks to his credit, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin received his first England call-up from Gareth Southgate. The Everton striker will challenge the likes of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to lead the frontline when they come up against Wales in an international friendly this week.

England vs Wales live India stream details

The England vs Wales live India broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD. Live scores of the match will be provided on the official social media handles of the two teams. The England vs Wales live stream will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Here are the other England vs Wales live stream details:

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

England vs Wales live stream date: Thursday, October 8, 2020 (Friday according to IST)

England vs Wales live stream time: 12.30 am IST

England vs Wales live stream: England vs Wales prediction and preview

England were held to a draw by Denmark in the Nations League but defeated Iceland in the opening game of the competition. The Three Lions sit second in Group B of the Nations League, two points adrift of leaders Belgium. Besides Wales, England will also play Belgium and Denmark during the international break.

On the other hand, Wales have enjoyed a fine start to the Nations League campaign winning the opening two matches against Finland and Bulgaria respectively. Apart from England, Ryan Giggs' men will come up against Ireland and Bulgaria, although in the absence of Gareth Bale.

England vs Wales live stream: England vs Wales team news

Gareth Southgate's men arrive into the game after an embarrassing performance against Denmark in the previous Nations League clash. Apart from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Chelsea youngster Reece James has earned his first national team call-up by Gareth Southgate. The likes of Reece James, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bukoya Saka are expected to start. Jordan Pickford's place between the sticks is under threat as Nick Pope could be given a run in tonight.

Meanwhile, Ryan Giggs decided to drop Wales captain Gareth Bale for the ongoing international duty. The winger recently joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal but is yet to play for the north Londoners. The former Real Madrid superstar arrived injured and has only recently returned to training under Jose Mourinho.

England vs Wales live stream: England vs Wales H2H record and prediction

The two teams have come up against each other thrice in the recent past and England have established complete dominance in the tie. Gareth Southgate's men have won all three of those games and hence are the favourites to win again this time around.

Image courtesy: England football team Instagram