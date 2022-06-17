'England Will Retire Me, I Won't Retire': Beckham Would Still Return To Play If Called Up

Former England captain David Beckham has stated that if called up, he would return to play for his nation again. Beckham admitted to former teammate Gary Neville that he never wanted to retire from playing for England and that he would still return if called upon by the national team. The 47-year-old said he stepped down as captain of the national side because he felt it was the right time to let someone else take over but he never thought about retiring from playing for England.

"I think there is so much expectation and when you get knocked out of a tournament, you know what's coming. But there was never one moment where I thought I don't want to do this or I am gonna step down playing for my country. I used to say it to my dad that I never want to retire from international football. If I don't get picked again, I don't get picked. But I never want to be one of those players who step down from playing and representing my country," Beckham said on YouTube channel 'The Overlap'.

"I might have stepped down captaining England because I thought it was the right time to let someone else take over. But I never thought for one minute that I was stepping away from playing for my country. I never wanted to be that player," he added.

Neville, who played alongside Beckham from 1996 to 2007, said he was impressed by his stance and that he, too, had no desire to retire from international football. Neville recalled a young Beckham saying, "England will retire me, I won't retire from England." It is not the player's right to retire, according to Neville; it is simply a matter of being picked or not being picked.

"I always remember you saying when you were younger - 'England will retire me, I won't retire from England. I adopted the same stance off the back of that because I agree with you. I don't believe it's a player's right to retire - you get picked or you don't. And if they want you, you go and play," Neville said on the show.

Beckham's career

Beckham debuted for England in 1996 and featured in 115 games for the national team until his last match in 2009. The former England midfielder, who competed in three FIFA World Cup tournaments, scored 17 goals for his country. He was the captain of the national team for six years from 2000 to 2006. Beckham was also a star player for the English Premier League side Manchester United, the team he represented from 1992 to 2003.

Image: AP