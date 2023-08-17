England women's team coach Sarina Wiegman emerges as candidate to replace Gareth Southgate

England women's team marked their presence felt in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup as they will face Spain in the summit clash on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman led the Lionesses to the European Championship glory last year and is on the cusp of scripting another history if the results go their way. This is England's women's team;'s maiden appearance in a FIFAWWC final.

3 things you need to know

Sarina Wiegman led England women's team to two back-back finals in Euro and World Cup

England could lift their first FIFAWWC title if they defeat Spain on Sunday

Wiegman has already been linked with a number of jobs

Sarina Wiegman could fill in the shoes of Gareth Southgate

Wiegman has been in demand following England's recent resurgence as she has also been linked with the USA Women's team's vacant managerial position after the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski. Wiegman has a contract till 2025 and has been the sole reason behind the transformation of the England women's side.

Also Read: England fans back home celebrate their team’s spot in the Women’s World Cup final

Gareth Southgate's current deal runs until 2024 but FA CEO Bullingham insisted he would consider Wiegman for the post of England managerial role. "People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman.

"Why does it have to be a man?

"I think our answer is always: 'it's the best person for the job.' We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.

"If at some point in the future she decides she wants to move into the men's game, that would be a really interesting discussion, but that's for her, right?"

He further added, "I don't think we should view it as a step up. If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she's perfectly capable of that.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England beats Australia 3-1 to move into final against Spain

"It's the best person for the job, if that best person is a woman, then why not? You analyse the pool for any job at that particular time and do I think there's a really strong diverse pool of both men and women for any big national job?" It would be a disruptive scene if Wiegman really manages to take a giant shift by replacing Southgate at the hot seat.