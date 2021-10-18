England's FA Handed Wembley Stadium Ban Over Fans' Chaos & Racism During Euro 2020 Final

UEFA have ordered England to play their next competition behind closed doors after the crowd caused chaos inside and outside Wembley Stadium at this summer's Euro 2020 final. The ban will apply for a Nations League game in June.

During the Euro 2020 final, thousands of English supporters attempted to break through barriers to get into the stadium. Due to the incidents, the England soccer federation was also fined 100,000 euros ($118,000). The Euro 2020 final ended with Italy defeating England in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

FA issues statement after being imposed with hefty fines

The FA statement read,

"Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this UEFA decision. We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium. We are determined that this can never be repeated, so we have commissioned an independent review, led by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved. We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to take action against those responsible and hold them to account."

Euro 2020 final: Italy defeats England in penalties after 1-1 draw

The Euro 2020 final witnessed a cagey encounter between Italy and England as the former edged the latter 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The Three Lions took the lead in the second minute via Luke Shaw as he headed a half volley following a superb cross from Kieran Trippier. However, the Azzurri equalized in the 67th minute after captain Leonardo Bonnuci found the back of the net via a corner.

When it came to the decisive penalties, Italy won the toss and chose to shoot first. After Domenico Berardi and Harry Kane both converted their spot-kicks, Andrea Belotti had his penalty saved by English keeper Jordan Pickford. Harry Maguire put England 2-1 ahead following the earlier save from Pickford. However, after Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi found the back of the net with their penalties, England missed all three of their remaining penalties to give Italy a well-deserved victory.