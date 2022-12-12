England's World Cup Stars Adopt Stray Cat From Training Camp In Qatar, 'He Will Come Home'

The adopted stray cat has begun its journey from Qatar to England after the Three Lions' shock exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. England stars had adopted the cat from their base camp in Al Wakrah and were planning to take it home with them if they were to win the tournament. However, England were knocked out of the marquee event after a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarterfinals. The England team opted to bring the cat home even though they were unable to win the competition.

England's World Cup stars adopt stray cat from training camp in Qatar

England players Kyle Walker and John Stones first spotted the cat while training at their base camp in Al Wakrah. They named the cat Dave and gave it food every night during their four-week stay in Qatar. Before England's clash against France, Dave got into a fight with another cat. Talking about the incident, Walker said Dave is fine, adding that it got into a scuffle over territory and food but he's doing well now.

"He was just there one day so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy. Dave is welcome to the table...Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him. Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and food. But he’s doing well. Hopefully, I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave’s fine, thank you for asking," Walker told FA's official media.

"Dave's fine. Thank you for asking." @kylewalker2 gave the media an update on the #ThreeLions' popular resident cat 🐈 pic.twitter.com/YuxZlbnOIq — England (@England) December 7, 2022

Where is Dave now?

Dave is currently in a four-month-long quarantine and is expected to fly to England after that. According to The Guardian, either Walker or Stones will adopt the cat once it reaches England.

Meanwhile, Dave is not the first cat to garner the limelight at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Earlier, a cat was spotted on the podium during Brazil's press conference before their quarterfinal clash against Croatia. Vinicius Jr was taking questions from reporters when the cat barged into the room and climbed on the podium. Brazil's media official then grabbed the cat and tossed it on the floor.

Image: Instagram/John Stones/Twitter/England

