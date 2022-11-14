English Club Makes Cheeky Loan Offer For Erling Haaland To Keep Man City Star Fit

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to begin in less than a week in Qatar, English outfit Ashton United have made a cheeky offer to Manchester City. The Robins have requested the Citizens to consider loaning Erling Haaland to them for 28 days as the Norwegian star will be out of action for a month.

They believe that such a move would benefit both clubs as it would help keep the 22-year-old keep fit as he is not going to play at the World Cup. At the same time, this move would also help Ashton United improve their performances in the Northern Premier League.

English club keen on signing Erling Haaland on loan

Ashton United released a statement on November 14 to confirm their interest in signing Erling Haaland on loan from Premier League giants Manchester City. Their cheeky statement read, "Ashton United can confirm that the club has submitted a 28-day loan approach for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland."

"With the current Premier League champions not in action until late December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Robins have reached out to our neighbours at the Etihad in order to keep Haaland’s match fitness with him not being involved in Qatar," added the statement.

𝘾𝙇𝙐𝘽 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 - 𝙀𝙍𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙃𝘼𝘼𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿#aufc can confirm that an approach has been made for @ManCity striker Erling Haaland.



🔗https://t.co/VvWbpqdd0e#oneclub pic.twitter.com/8tzAq9o2Sy — Ashton United FC (@AshtonUnitedFC) November 14, 2022

The interest just did not end in a club statement as Ashton United manager Michael Clegg also gave a hilarious explanation for the club's interest in signing Haaland. As quoted by the club's website, Clegg said, "It just makes sense. City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit. It makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks. We think he will be a great fit for us, and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well."

Manchester City are yet to comment upon the surprise loan request.

Image: AP