English Footballer Willing To Eat 'horse Poop' To Achieve Chiselled Body Like Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most physically fit players in the world of football. He not only inspires people on the field with his incredible accomplishments, but he also leaves a lasting impression off the field by leading a healthy lifestyle. Ronaldo's allure is such that Birmingham City's Troy Deeney, who plays in the English second division, has stated that he would happily eat horse poop if he saw the Portuguese attacker do the same. Deeney told The Sun that he will follow whatever Ronaldo does in order to obtain a physique comparable to his, even if that meant eating horse poop.

Deeney wants six-packs like Ronaldo

Deeney also claimed that he envied Ronaldo's six-pack. Deeney said when he saw Ronaldo tear up his shirt after scoring a goal against Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers match earlier this month, he was very jealous of his six-pack abs. Deeney said he has a body of a professional footballer too, but his abs are nothing like that of Ronaldo's. Last week, Ronaldo's teammate Lee Grant heaped similar praise on the 36-year-old striker, saying the impact of his return to Manchester United is such that players have already started following his rigorous work ethics off the field, such as avoiding junk food, etc.

Grant said that players look up to Ronaldo and strive to emulate his lifestyle by avoiding unhealthy food. According to Grant, the entire squad was having dinner together at the team hotel the day before Ronaldo's first match, and players simply refused to eat brownie and custard after seeing the Portuguese attacker's plate filled with healthy food only. Grant revealed that Ronaldo's plate had several items including boiled eggs, quinoa, and avocado.

Ronaldo recently made a dream second debut for Manchester United last Saturday as he scored a brace to help his side win 4-1 against Newcastle. Ronaldo scored again in United's next game against Young Boys, but his side went down 2-1 in the Champions League group stage match. United will play its next match against West Ham on Sunday at 6:30 pm IST.

Image: AP