EPL: Everton Survive; Man United Finish 3rd; Man City Lost To Brentford In Last Day Drama

The last day of the Premier League saw lots of highs and lows as Leicester City and Leeds United have been relegated to the Championship. Brentford secured a magnificent 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City while Manchester United came back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham to finish the season in third position.

Everton have managed to retain their Premier League status as a goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure ensured Sean Dyche's side stay up in the top flight on the last day of the season. Despite defeating West Ham United 2-1 Leicester failed to save them from getting demoted as an Everton win was meant to submerge them to the deep relegation crisis.

A Harry Kane brace didn't help Leeds' cause as they had to win to have any chance of survival.

Relegation was the main focus on Sunday with the title having already been clinched by Manchester City and the four qualifiers for next season's Champions League already decided.

United edged Newcastle United as the latter played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. The Blues have had an awful season and won't have any European football next campaign.

Aston Villa have managed to claim a place in Europe with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Villa managed to finish the season in 7th place and are eligible for a Europa Conference League Play-offs.

Arsenal ended their season on a high note as they thrashed Wolves 5-0 in the Premier League. If this was Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal farewell, he made it one to remember.

In his 297th and probably last game for the club, Granit Xhaka scored two goals for the first time as the Premier League runners-up finished the season in second place.

A place in next year's Champions league could be the only consolation for their horrific slipup in the title race as City ran away with the Premier league title with some brilliant football off late.