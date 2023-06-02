English Referee Anthony Taylor And Family Harassed After Roma's Defeat In UEL Final- WATCH

The famous English referee Anthony Taylor, who was the referee of the UEFA Europa League final of 2022-2023, Roma vs Sevilla, was abused and harassed along with his family members by the furious AS Roma fans. Italian supporters launched insults and also threw a chair at him at Budapest Airport. The most recent development follows Roma’s accusation that Anthony Taylor was to blame for its Europa League final penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday.

The famous referee, along with the family members, looked frightened and was escorted by the staff members out of the cafe into a safe place after the fans tried to attack Taylor, heeding a heavy loss in the final on Wednesday. The videos on Twitter show a stool and a bottle being thrown at Taylor and his family members. Budapest Airport reported that a guy who was charged with affray after the event has been the subject of legal action.

Grazie papà di avermi fatto laziale ! pic.twitter.com/8YGcUdyKi7 — momo (@momo50SSL) June 1, 2023

Even after Paulo Dybala's goal, Roma was close to secure another European Final. However, Sevilla won the game on penalties, leading to the first-ever European final loss of the Roma coach Jose Mourinho. The most yellow cards ever issued in a Europa League game were 14 by Premier League referee Taylor, who also added nearly 30 minutes of stoppage time.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Anthony Taylor?

Jose Mourinho, the manager of AS Roma, expressed his displeasure with Anthony Taylor's performance as the official at the UEFA Europa League final. Taylor's performance was criticized by Mourinho, who also referred to him as "Spanish" and implied that Taylor had supported the rival team. Throughout the tight game, he blasted the referee for constantly issuing yellow cards.

In response to the objection, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the association representing English top-tier referees, released a statement expressing their disappointment at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed towards Anthony Taylor and his family. They criticized the mistreatment and pledged their unwavering support to Taylor and his loved ones. UEFA is currently awaiting the referee's report on the match, which may provide further details and insights into the incident.