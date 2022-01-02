EPL: Arsenal Vs Man City Turns Dirty As Gunners Fans Hurl Bottles After Rodri's Winner

The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.

Arsenal fans hurled plastic bottles and toilet rolls at City’s celebrating players after Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as temperatures reached 16.2 degrees Celsius (61.16 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital.

City’s comeback to win 2-1 and secure an 11th straight Premier League victory was completed in the third minute of stoppage time, prompting Rodri to rip off his jersey and slide across the field right in front of the home support.

“We struggled a little bit in the first half, the second half we played more of our game,” Rodri said. “They did a great game but fortunately we showed our champions personality.”

As City moved 11 points in front of second-place Chelsea at the top of the standings, fourth-place Arsenal was left dwelling on its collapse.

City had been trailing through Bukayo Saka’s goal during an electrifying first-half display from Arsenal.

