CHE Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And EPL Schedule

Fourth-placed Chelsea will play Manchester United on Monday night at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have a bad record at home in the Premier League this season. They will look to avenge their opening day 4-0 away defeat to United. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are under immense pressure to bag all three points as they continue to push for a Champions League spot for next season. You can play the CHE vs MUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CHE vs MUN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

CHE vs MUN Dream11: Michael Carrick heaps praise on Manchester United midfielder Fred

💬 @Carras16: “Fred has stuck at it, he’s learnt and he’s been willing to put the work in and try to improve.



“He’s been fantastic for quite some time now and I’m sure there’s more to come, because he’s that kind of boy."@Fred08Oficial ♥️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zS8li5ibgk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2020

CHE vs MUN Dream11 prediction

CHE vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Chelsea squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Tariq Lamptey, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

CHE vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Manchester United squad

Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

CHE vs MUN Dream11 match schedule

Date- Monday, February 17

Kick-Off time- 1:30 AM (IST) Feb 18

Venue- Stamford Bridge

CHE vs MUN top picks

Goalkeeper: D de Gea

Defenders: C Azpilicueta, H Maguire, A Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: M Mount, M Kovacic, D James; B Fernandes (C)

Forwards: T Abraham (VC), A Martial.

CHE vs MUN Dream11 prediction

Chelsea will start as favourites to win against Manchester United.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CHE vs MUN Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The CHE vs MUN Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

