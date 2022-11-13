After a disappointing 3-1 defeat last weekend in the Premier League against Aston Villa, Manchester United are all set to take on Fulham on November 13. The match will take place at Old Trafford and will commence live at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday. The Red Devils arrive into this clash on the back of mixed form as they have won just three of their past six games in England's top flight (2D, 1L).

If Erik ten Hag's side are to get their season back on track after a poor performance against Aston Villa last weekend, they will need all their best players to be on the pitch when they face Fulham on Sunday. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in this weekend's clash or not.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Fulham?

Ahead of the clash against Fulham, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that the availability of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony would depend upon how they are recovering from their respective illnesses/injuries. When asked about the team news ahead of this weekend's game, the Dutch coach said,

"In one hour, we have the training, so we will do normal stuff but we have to see. I think no big issues from yesterday’s game, but we have to see how players recover from illness, like Cristiano [Ronaldo], and from injuries like Antony. Yesterday, Anthony Martial plays his first minutes from the start after Everton, so we have to see how he recovers. So we have some issues and some questions [to see] how we line up and what plan we take."

It is pertinent to note that the Portuguese international was not included in Manchester United's midweek EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa, and hence, his availability this weekend will entirely depend upon the speed of his recovery. After an excellent season with the Red Devils last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled for form this season. Ronaldo has just managed to score one goal from 10 appearances in the Premier League and three overall from 16 matches across all competitions.