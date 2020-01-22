Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Back At Critics Who Called Him 'selfish' After Rashford Injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently seen defending himself after he was criticised for letting Marcus Rashford play against Wolves in the FA Cup. According to many, Marcus Rashford will not be able to play for at least three months as he suffered a severe back injury in the match. According to former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was 'selfish' while dealing with Marcus Rashford. He claimed that Solskjaer thought about himself before the player which led to Rashford getting injured in the third round of the match, which United won 1-0.

On the pitch or not, @ManUtd fans don’t get much bigger than me.



You best believe I'll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/MeLuGic4c4 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 20, 2020

Premier League: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up

Despite Ian Wright’s claims, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Marcus Rashford was fit enough to play in the match. Solskjaer claimed that he puts himself after the team and does everything he can to ensure Manchester United's victory. He said that Rashford had slight discomfort while playing against Burnley FC. However, before the Wolves’ match, he was fine. He added that his team monitored Marcus Rashford after the Burnley match and they found no injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even claimed that he talked to Marcus Rashford before the match and told him to rest. Solskjaer said that Rashford disagreed with him and asked him to let him play against Wolves. According to Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford was feeling fine and revealed that he can play for at least half an hour as we wanted to go through in the cup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Rashford’s attitude.

"That is part of what you do for Manchester United. Every time you play, you put your body on the line,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a press conference.

