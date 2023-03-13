EPL Referee Brutally Slammed As Man United's Casemiro Gets Second 'red Card' In 3 Games

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 match grabbed many eyeballs on Sunday night due to the controversial moments that took place during the match. While the game ended in a 0-0 draw, the biggest talking point about the match was Brazilian footballer Casemiro receiving another straight red card. This was the second red card for the 31-year-old in his last three Premier League games.

The midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor in the 33rd minute of the match, before he went to check it back on the VAR. Upon looking at it, his yellow card was upgraded to a surprising red. This left Casemiro distraught as it looked like his challenge took him over the top of the ball. While there was no ill intent, Alcaraz could have been hurt by it.

However, reacting to the incident on Twitter, football fans rued the red card, slamming Anthony Taylor for his decision. Netizens felt that dubious match officiating was one-sided against the home team. Fans also labeled Taylor as the worst Referee of All-time. Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also came up with strong criticism of the events that unfolded.

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card"

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee,” the coach told reporters. During his seven-year tenure with Real Madrid, the Brazilian never received a straight red card but has now received two red cards in his last three Premier League games.

“Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad, and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair,” Ten Hag added. Having said that, here’s a look at how football fans reacted to the incident.

Referee Anthony Taylor divides opinions on social media

That’s how you know this brother misses La Liga #notsurprise — TipsyTips (@TipsyTipsUK) March 12, 2023

All fans want is consistency! Saw worse challenges than that yesterday. Same with the pen! Player could see the ball coming yet no pen, pen yesterday was given yet the player had his back turned! Not saying it wasn’t a red and yesterday wasn’t a pen!



Just be consistent! — smoke (@smokeandkia) March 12, 2023

Split second decision, very hard to make, he was going for the ball and touched it, the opponent came for the ball as well. Going to be very difficult game for Utd, even the next 4 games — Muthukumaran (@muthukumaran_t) March 12, 2023

Great decision. Nice to see the refs and VAR nailing a big decision like this. Disgusting tackle from an experienced player on a kid who’s running rings round him — Philbo (@Philbobaginns) March 12, 2023

Dubious match officiating that is clearly one-sided and against the Home Team. Tailor is the worst Referee of All-time — Gifted Hands (@bravoj4real) March 12, 2023

Anthony Taylor needs to be sacked. Utter disgrace, two real penalty calls and nothing. — marc (@marky650) March 12, 2023

Case's boot bounced off the ball, that's not a challenge and not even close to a red card. What about the handball? — Արեգ Բարսեղյան (@aregissimo) March 12, 2023