EPL Referee Brutally Slammed As Man United's Casemiro Gets Second 'red Card' In 3 Games

Casemiro received another red card due to a debatable tackle during the Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday night.

The Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 match grabbed many eyeballs on Sunday night due to the controversial moments that took place during the match. While the game ended in a 0-0 draw, the biggest talking point about the match was Brazilian footballer Casemiro receiving another straight red card. This was the second red card for the 31-year-old in his last three Premier League games.

The midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor in the 33rd minute of the match, before he went to check it back on the VAR. Upon looking at it, his yellow card was upgraded to a surprising red. This left Casemiro distraught as it looked like his challenge took him over the top of the ball. While there was no ill intent, Alcaraz could have been hurt by it.

However, reacting to the incident on Twitter, football fans rued the red card, slamming Anthony Taylor for his decision. Netizens felt that dubious match officiating was one-sided against the home team. Fans also labeled Taylor as the worst Referee of All-time. Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also came up with strong criticism of the events that unfolded.

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card"

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee,” the coach told reporters. During his seven-year tenure with Real Madrid, the Brazilian never received a straight red card but has now received two red cards in his last three Premier League games.

“Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad, and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair,” Ten Hag added. Having said that, here’s a look at how football fans reacted to the incident.

