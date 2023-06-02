EPL Rues Fans Harassing Referee Anthony Taylor At Airport After Europa League Final

English referee Anthony Taylor became a major talking point for the footballing world on Wednesday night for his decisions during the Europa League final between AS Roma and Sevilla. While 13 players were handed yellow cards during the high-octane clash, Roma manager Jose Mourinho lashed out at the referee for his decisions. Along with criticism over his calls at several post-match interviews, Mourinho was also seen confronting Taylor in the car park after the match.

However, the scenes turned uglier later in the night as a few furious Roma fans harassed Anthony Taylor and his family at the Budapest Airport. The Europa League final referee and his family had to be escorted away by security at Budapest airport after outraged Roma fans directed insults at him and also threw a chair in his direction. It is understood that Roma fans decided to take such extreme measures as they largely blamed Taylor for the penalty shootout loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

We are shocked and appalled by the unacceptable abuse directed at Anthony Taylor and his family as they travelled back from the UEFA Europa League Final.



No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday.



Anthony is one of our most experienced… — Premier League (@premierleague) June 2, 2023

While the video of the incident was made public by Gazzetta dello Sport, Premier League has now responded to the incident. Taking to their official Twitter handle, EPL admitted to being shocked and appalled by the incidents unfurled at the school. As reported by The Associated Press, UEFA is still awaiting the referee’s report from the match.

“We are shocked and appalled by the unacceptable abuse directed at Anthony Taylor and his family as they travelled back from the UEFA Europa League Final. No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday. Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family,” EPL’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, the English top-tier soccer’s referees association also revealed their side in an official statement. “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final. We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family,” the referees association added while taking note of the video.

(With inputs from AP)