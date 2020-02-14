WOL vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers will play against Leicester City in the Premier League on February 14, 2020 (February 15 according to IST). The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium. Let us look at WOL vs LEI Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Date: February 14, 2020 (February 15 IST).

Time: 1.30 AM IST

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Match Preview

“Anything can happen in these couple of months, so it’s important to keep our feet on the ground and keep working." 👊



Focus is key for Ricky P in the final third of the season, starting with #WolLei... — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 13, 2020

Leicester City are placed third on the Premier League points table, having bagged 49 points. Wolves, on the other hand, are placed ninth on the table. They have 35 points to their credit. Adama Traore and Diogo Jota are the players to watch out for Wolves, while James Maddison and Jamie Vardy are the top picks for Leicester City.

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Last five matches

Wolves: DLWDL

Leicester City: DWLLW

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Teams

Wolves squad: Rui Patricio; Saiss, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell; Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans; Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Jamie Vardy

Vice-captain: Raul Jimenez

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Matt Doherty, Willy Boly

Midfielders: Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Adama Traore

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez

WOL vs LEI Dream11 Match Predictions

Leicester City are the favourites to win the match against Wolves.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.