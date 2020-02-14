WOL vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers will play against Leicester City in the Premier League on February 14, 2020 (February 15 according to IST). The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium. Let us look at WOL vs LEI Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Matchday 🎶#WolLei pic.twitter.com/XJVB7ofNXW— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 14, 2020
Venue: Molineux Stadium
Date: February 14, 2020 (February 15 IST).
Time: 1.30 AM IST
“Anything can happen in these couple of months, so it’s important to keep our feet on the ground and keep working." 👊— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 13, 2020
Focus is key for Ricky P in the final third of the season, starting with #WolLei...
Leicester City are placed third on the Premier League points table, having bagged 49 points. Wolves, on the other hand, are placed ninth on the table. They have 35 points to their credit. Adama Traore and Diogo Jota are the players to watch out for Wolves, while James Maddison and Jamie Vardy are the top picks for Leicester City.
Wolves: DLWDL
Leicester City: DWLLW
Wolves squad: Rui Patricio; Saiss, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota
Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell; Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans; Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy
Captain: Jamie Vardy
Vice-captain: Raul Jimenez
Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel
Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Matt Doherty, Willy Boly
Midfielders: Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Adama Traore
Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez
Leicester City are the favourites to win the match against Wolves.