Eric Abidal vouched For Re-signing Neymar, Slams Ex-Barca Chief For Preferring Griezmann

Former Barcelona star and ex-sporting director, Eric Abidal, has claimed that he was keen on re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019 but the club’s board decided to bring Antoine Griezmann instead. Neymar's future at PSG has been in the spotlight ever since he moved to the French capital from Barcelona in a world-record transfer back in 2017. However, recent reports have suggested that the Brazilian winger is set to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

Eric Abidal reveals he was close to re-signing Neymar at Barcelona in 2019

While speaking to the Telegraph, former Barcelona sporting director, Eric Abidal explained he was on course to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou, two years after the Brazilian had made the switch to PSG. The Frenchman said, “Ten days before the end of the transfer window, I went to Paris to talk with Leonardo [PSG’s sporting director] and I was with my CEO, and we were talking about Neymar."

The 41-year-old then added that if the Barcelona board under Josep Maria Bartomeu hadn't opted to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, Neymar's return was a real possibility. "I think if the CEO goes to Paris Saint-Germain, it’s because we can sign him. If we didn't sign Griezmann before, I think 100 per cent we could have re-signed Neymar because what we needed was a winger and when Neymar was in Barcelona he was amazing," Abidal explained.

Barcelona paid Griezmann’s €120 million buy-out clause in July 2019, and the rest of the summer followed with rumours that Neymar could also rejoin the Catalan outfit. However, given that Barcelona already paid a three-figure fee for a forward, then-Barcelona president Bartomeu wasn't keen on making another mammoth bid for the Brazilian.

Abidal stepped down as Barcelona sporting director last year, following the humbling 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Quique Setien was also relieved of his managing duties after just seven months at the helm, and Abidal says he advised the Blaugrana to go in a different direction.

Antoine Griezmann stats at Barcelona

Ever since signing for Barcelona, Griezmann has struggled to adapt to life at Camp Nou. The World Cup winner is yet to win a trophy with the Catalan side and has found himself on the bench at times this season, particularly after Ronald Koeman tweaked formation and went with three centre-backs. In this campaign, the 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the LaLiga giants.

Neymar is on the verge of signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2026, last details to be sorted soon - a ‘huge bonus’ will be included in the agreement if PSG will win the Champions League in the next years. ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2021

Neymar transfer news: Brazilian superstar to sign long-term contract extension with PSG?

Neymar's current contract with PSG expires in June 2022. However, after months of uncertainty and speculation, the Brazilian superstar is all set to pen down a new deal with PSG, according to reports from Sky Sports. It is being reported that the player will extend his stay with the reigning Ligue 1 champions until June 2026.

