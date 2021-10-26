Eric Bailly 'openly Challenged' Solskjaer During Man Untd's Dressing Room Unrest: Reports

The Manchester United’s dressing room unrest following their 0-5 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League 2021-22 match on October 24, is reaching new heights ever since the players have put their thoughts out. Earlier Paul Pogba criticized the team’s setup during a 4-2 loss against Leicester City last weekend. Now as per the Telegraph, out-of-favor center-back Eric Bailly has questioned the United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play Harry Maguire during the clash with Leicester.

Harry Maguire had been recovering from an injury and he was selected for the Premier League match with just one session on grass before the match. Maguire ended up being responsible for two of the goals scored by the opposition which led Bailly to openly challenge the coach by asking him about picking a center-half who was fully fit to play. 27-year-old Bailly has just played 41 games for the United under Solskjaer, and his chances to feature were further pushed back after the arrival of Raphael Varna from the La Liga team, Real Madrid.

'I accept the responsibility going forward' says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bailly has appeared in only one match for Manchester United this season during the EFL cup clash against West Ham in September. Since then he has found himself on the bench, even after being match fit. Maguire’s selection ahead of Bailly during the Leicester clash points towards Solskjaer’s distrust with the defender. However as reported by express.co.uk, on being questioned about his position at the club, Solskjaer told the BBC that he has come too far to give and he is not built to think like that.

Speaking more about the team’s state of mind with the BBC, Solskjaer said, “The feeling we have had is we were getting where we wanted to be but in the last few weeks results haven't come and we have hit a brick wall. We have conceded too many easy goals and that is a concern”. He further added that he still thinking about the work ahead even if everyone is low. He admitted that this was his lowest point and takes full responsibility going forward in the season.

Image: AP/@manchesterunited