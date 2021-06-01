Eric Garcia Contract: With €400m Release Clause, How Much Will Barcelona Pay The Defender?

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has joined FC Barcelona and will soon feature for the Camp Nou outfit in the upcoming 2021-22 football season. The 20-year-old defender has reportedly signed a five-year-long deal with the Catalans as we look at Eric Garcia contract alongside other details of the transfer.

Eric Garcia Barcelona: Spanish defender returns to Camp Nou

Eric Gracia started off his football career at FC Barcelona, getting nurtured at La Masia. Rising through the ranks at the world's most famous football academy, the defender decided to leave after a stint in Barca's youth system and went on to join Manchester City on a free transfer in 2017. Despite leaving FC Barcelona two years ago, the 20-year-old had been vocal about featuring for the senior FC Barcelona team. He has finally made his dream come true with the centre-back set to play for the Blaugrana in the 2021-22 season.

Eric Garcia salary

Eric Garcia is set to join FC Barcelona on a free transfer with the 20-year-old seeing out his contract with Manchester City ending in June 2021. The Spaniard has signed a five-year-long deal with FC Barcelona which will expire in June 2026 and has reportedly agreed on a 40 per cent wage cut amid the Catalan side's terrible financial conditions. The defender also has a massive €400M release clause as FC Barcelona look to tie him down for the future. Eric Garcia will be happy to get the transfer announced before leaving for national duty after being called up to the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Details on Eric Garcia to Barcelona: Contract until 2026. Release clause €400M. Presentation today at around 1:15PM local time. #Transfers 🤝✅ — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) June 1, 2021

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan side one step closer to squad overhaul

FC Barcelona failed to end their LaLiga campaign on a high after losing out of the top two of the Spanish domestic league but have gone out all guns blazing in the transfer market. The Catalan side has been economical and quick in signing up free agents with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Graphic already snapped up.

The club will be happy with its performance so far in acquiring a series of a proven star alongside an amazing talent on a free transfer - two players who have also won trophies at the top level in English football last season. Alongside the Man City duo, Barcelona are also expected to complete the signings of two additional players soon.

Former Holland manager and current FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman could be in for a reunion with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum linked with a move to the Blaugrana outfit. Netherlands and Lyon attacker Memphis Depay has also been heavily rumoured to be reunited with the former Dutch national team head coach at Barcelona in the summer.