Erik Ten Hag Concludes Ajax Contract '6 Weeks Early' To Kick Off Man United Mission

Dutch football manager Erik ten Hag drew curtains to his managerial role at AFC Ajax after the team's Eredivisie game vs Vitesse on Sunday at Gelredome. Earlier on April 21, he was announced as the new full-time manager of Premier League Manchester United starting from the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, having already earned the Eredivisie title with Ajax, Ten Hag concluded his time with the Dutch champions on Sunday and shifted his attention to the United job.

The 52-year-old is yet to officially assume his position at Old Trafford but has opted not to travel for Ajax’s post-season trip to Curacao. As reported by Sky Sports, following the draw against Vitesse, Ten Hag said. “Yes, there will be a party tomorrow [Monday] with the entire staff, but that will be it then. No, I will not be joining them [to Curacao]. That is correct, I think that's understandable”.

Trophies & Football - That’s a legacy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/D0a2uXT8Qb — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 15, 2022

Ten Hag’s appointment as Manchester United coach comes on the back of a dismal 2021-22 season, which has seen them lose out on a spot in UEFA Champions League 2022-23. United currently sit 6th in the Premier league table with 16 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats in 37 games. United play their last league game of the season on May 22 against Crystal Palace, which will mark the last game for Ralf Rangnick as the interim coach of the team.

'There's a lot of work to be done there', says Erik ten Hag

Meanwhile, during his post-match interview, Ten Hag also mentioned about the uphill task of reviving the Old Trafford-based team.

“There's a lot of work to be done there [at United]. Of course. There's a lot of work at every club. A manager's job is especially focused on the preparations for next season. And there's a lot of work to be done in that regard. Regarding the staff, there are several things that need to be organised. And also regarding the team and over the next several days, or actually as of tomorrow [Monday], we will be focusing on that intensively," Erik ten Hag said.

Ten Hag Joined Ajax as their manager in 2017 and guided the team to many notable glory moments. AFC Ajax took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video compilation of all the iconic moments witnessed by the club under ten Hag. “Thanks for the joy. Thanks for believing in our youth. Thanks for the magical nights. Erik, thanks for the football…,” the club captioned the video.

Thanks for the joy.

Thanks for believing in our youth.

Thanks for the magical nights.



Erik, thanks for the football… pic.twitter.com/FrHVsrqpAK — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 15, 2022

Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram/@AFCAjax/Twitter