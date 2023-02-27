Erik Ten Hag Dances Along With Antony And Lisandro After Carabao Cup Victory - WATCH

Erik ten Hag was visibly delighted after his team's performance in Sunday's Carabao Cup final. In the match, Manchester United scored two goals to gain a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United. Following the win, the United boss went into a celebratory mood and danced along with Antony and Lisandra.

The weekend turned out to be special for Manchester United as after a long wait of six years the Red Devils have finally got their hands on a trophy. The victory brought smiles all around and the atmosphere of celebration ensued, so much so that it even incorporated manager Erik ten Hag. After the win, a happy ETH said, "I just love United. When I see already our shirts, when I see the bond with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, when I see the legacy Sir Alex left, so many players, big players were developed in the United teams, it makes a big impression and we want to do the same.

"This team wants to make its own history and its own legacy. When this opportunity came, this is the right club for me, I want to be a part of it."

He further said, "We are really happy tonight and, once again, it has to be an inspiration. It will help and it will bring even more confidence, as long as we don't go over the top in confidence, as long as we keep doing the right things, the right stuff, keep working on the bond with the fans then we can win even more."

Ten Hag encouraged the United players to celebrate for a 24-hour period but highlighted Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie at home to West Ham.

"You have to celebrate, in this moment you have to celebrate because it's not business as usual, it is not a common day," Ten Hag insisted. "We won a trophy and this trophy means something, that's the feeling I get here in the UK.

"So we have won something, we have to celebrate that but from after that point, you have to keep going. Because Wednesday is another game, and it's a big game. From our perspective, every game is a big game. You can't win if you're not 100 per cent.

Watch Erik ten Hag shaking leg with summer signings Antony and Lisandro Martinez.