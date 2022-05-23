Erik Ten Hag Didn't Visit Man Utd Dressing Room Or Meet Rangnick During Final Game: Report

Manchester United finished the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday night on a losing note, after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park. The newly appointed United manager was in attendance in the stands, as he watched his team play in their final match of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Although Erik ten Hag’s presence didn’t change the outcome of the match for United, they saved themselves from the embarrassment of lining up for the Europa Conference League next season by qualifying for the Europa League.

Ten Hag had ended his spell as the AFC Ajax manager last week and started preparing for his new job at the Old Trafford soon enough. However, as reported by Manchester Evening News, the Dutch manager didn’t visit the United squad in the dressing room on Sunday. Outgoing interim coach Ralf Rangnick also shed his thoughts on the topic, after being asked about it after the match.

'This would have been unusual': Ralf Rangnick

"No, he didn't come to the dressing room, I think this would have been unusual, he has not been introduced to the team. I think this will happen in the new season. I guess he will be introduced to the media here in the next couple of days. We exchanged some WhatsApp messages but hopefully, we can speak in person and get to know each other in person in the next couple of days," said Rangnick.

The 52-year-old Erik ten Hag started planning for his tenure as United’s head coach this week and flew into London on Thursday to step up the preparations. He met with the United staff at the club’s Mayfair office during the weekend, before coming to watch the Crystal Palace game. He will now officially start working as the new manager, starting from Monday.

Meanwhile, United went on to lose against Palace after the team failed to score an equaliser. Palace player Wilfried Zaha earlier opened the score sheet of the match at the 37th minute by scoring the only goal of the match. United finished their season with a total of 16 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats and found themselves placed sixth in the EPL standings. They qualified for the Europa League next season after West Ham suffered a 3-1 loss against Brighton.

