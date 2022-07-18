Erik Ten Hag Drops Big 'yes' On Ronaldo's Old Trafford Stay That'll Please Man United Fans

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford future that will be music to the ears of the fans. The Dutchman's comments come about after several media reports have suggested that the Portuguese international may leave the club this summer due to the lack of UEFA Champions League football.

Erik ten Hag gives important update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

While speaking ahead of Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag answered, "Yes," when asked if he believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club not only this season but also beyond it. The manager went on to add, "I am well informed – he also has an option [for a further season]. Of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football, it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead."

With the five-time Ballon dÓr winner having turned 37, ten Hag will be well aware that Ronaldo would want to see Manchester United hit the ground running as soon as possible after a poor campaign in the last season. The Red Devils finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season with just 58 points, 13 points off the top four, and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag then went on to state that while he has not spoken to Ronaldo, he is confident that the striker would fit the ideology he has. "We all know Ronaldo is a top professional and will be fit, that is the last concern I have," added ten Hag. "Cristiano is capable of doing that [pressing from the front]. In his career, he has shown everything. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad."

Erik ten Hag concluded his comments by explaining why players like Ronaldo are important to a club and how he hopes to set up the team around him. "The players dictate the way you play," explained the 52-year-old. "Especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You construct your team around them."