Erik Ten Hag Explains Why He Named Cristiano Ronaldo As Captain Despite Recent Altercation

A few weeks after five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the Old Trafford pitch in frustration, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag came up with a surprise decision as he named the Portuguese international as the captain for the game against Aston Villa on November 6. It was not the best outings for the 37-year-old as the leader of the side as the Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat against Villa, in what was Unai Emery's first game in charge.

Ten Hag explains decision to name Ronaldo as captain

While speaking to the BBC about his decision to name Cristiano Ronaldo as the captain of his Manchester United side, coach Erik ten Hag said, "Nothing changed, when you are captain and leader you have to set an example and that is what I expect from him. He is an important part of the squad. We are happy with him and now he has to take even more of the leader role."

It has been a frustrating season for Ronaldo, who has just scored three goals from 16 games across all competitions with most of those appearances coming from the bench. Considering the Portuguese international's limited game time at Old Trafford, there have been speculations that he is likely to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Villa beat Man United in Emery's first game in charge

Unai Emery made the perfect start as Aston Villa manager with a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Emery could not have hoped for a better start, with Villa taking an early two-goal lead. Leon Bailey opened the scoring after seven minutes after racing past Lisandro Martinez and driving a low shot beyond David de Gea.

Villa doubled the lead just four minutes later, with Lucas Digne curling a 22-yard free kick past United’s goalkeeper. Ten Hag might have feared the worst in a season when his team has twice gone in at halftime 4-0 down. But hope of a comeback came just before the break when Luke Shaw’s strike deflected off Jacob Ramsey and into his own net. The Villa player made amends four minutes into the second half when restoring his team’s two-goal advantage.

(Inputs from AP)